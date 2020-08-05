Zimbabwe president vows to ‘flush out’ critics in clampdown

Zimbabwe president vows to ‘flush out’ critics in clampdown
Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa,right, accompanied by his lawyer Thabani Mpofu leave Harare remand prison after visiting prominent journalist Hopwell Chin'ono in Harare, Tuesday, Aug, 4, 2020.Zimbabwe's president has labelled the main opposition party "terrorist" and vowed to continue a clampdown in which scores of opposition members and government critics have been arrested and rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions and torture.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (Source: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
By FARAI MUTSAKA | AP | August 5, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:45 PM

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) - Zimbabwe’s president has labeled the main opposition party “terrorist” and vowed to continue a clampdown in which scores of opposition members and government critics have been arrested and rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions and torture.

In an address on state television Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa described critics as “dark forces,” and “a few bad apples” that should be “overcome.”

The arrests started last week when the military and police thwarted an anti-government protest and Mnangagwa indicated that they will continue.

Mnangagwa made the speech as local and international pressure mounted on his administration over allegations of human rights abuses.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.