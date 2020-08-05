Zimbabwe president vows to ‘flush out’ critics in clampdown

Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa,right, accompanied by his lawyer Thabani Mpofu leave Harare remand prison after visiting prominent journalist Hopwell Chin'ono in Harare, Tuesday, Aug, 4, 2020.Zimbabwe's president has labelled the main opposition party "terrorist" and vowed to continue a clampdown in which scores of opposition members and government critics have been arrested and rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions and torture.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (Source: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)