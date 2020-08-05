Wake Forest, Appalachian State push Sept. 11 game to future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Appalachian State and Wake Forest have agreed to postpone their nonconference game scheduled for Sept. 11 to a future year.
The schools announced the move Wednesday.
That came less than six weeks before the Mountaineers were scheduled to visit the Demon Deacons for an instate nonconference matchup.
In addition, the schools have added two more matchups. One will come at Appalachian State in Boone, the other at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.
