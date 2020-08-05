Two men accused of sex offenses with juvenile girl in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Lincoln County men were arrested on Tuesday on several child sexual assault charges.
The investigation began on June 25 when the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that a “juvenile female was engaging in sexual intercourse and other sexual contact” with 28-year-old Johnny Russell Corriher and 58-year-old Joey Jackson Kiker.
The victim and suspects knew each other prior to the reported incidents, officials said. A forensic interview was done with the victim at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center where investigators say she described the incidents.
Corriher and Kiker were arrested on Tuesday.
Corriher is charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense of a child, indecent liberties with a minor and second degree kidnapping.
Kiker is charged with one felony count each of indecent liberties with a child, second degree kidnapping, first degree sexual offense and statutory sex offense with a child.
Both men were taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, each under a $150,000 bond.
