Two accused of shooting woman in front of one-week-old baby in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested two people who are accused of shooting a woman in front of her one-week-old baby in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have charged 22-year-old Daquan Code and 22-year-old Daluan Code for shooting a 22-year-old woman in the presence of her one-week-old infant.
Shortly before 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of someone who had been shot near the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Jeff Adams Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Alongside the victim was her one-week-old infant, who was there at the time of the shooting. The shooting happened just moments prior near Justice Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Officers worked to console the baby until another woman arrived and took the baby into her care.
Officers quickly responded to the home on Justice Avenue and were checking for any armed suspects and additional victims. Police say these officers were then met with physical resistance from Daquan and Daluan Code.
Officers were able to de-escalate the resistance and took both suspects into custody without incident.
The preliminary investigation led detectives to seek and serve a search warrant on the residence, which resulted in the seizure of more than 130 ecstasy (MDMA) pills, more than 300 grams of marijuana, two pistols, money and other drug paraphernalia.
At the conclusion of their preliminary investigation, detectives concluded an altercation between the victim and another person became violent when Daquan and Daluan Code began to shoot at the victim while chasing her on foot.
CMPD says the victim was able to escape in her vehicle, notify police and receive medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
Daquan and Daluan Code were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.
Daluan Code was given the additional charges of trafficking MDMA, possession with the intent to sale/deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
