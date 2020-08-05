Some UCPS teachers continue to push for remote learning, board moving forward with Plan B

“The Board is not considering Plan C, however, we will continue to monitor all aspects of reopening schools and make adjustments as needed. We unanimously support our Superintendent and staff that have worked extremely hard to offer Plan B and Plan D to our county... Under Plan C, we would be required to close all 53 schools and operate fully remotely. This is not a viable option for those without internet, our EC students, or our students at Wolfe School that desperately need the doors open to receive face to face instruction and therapy... Many UCPS families are begging for UCPS to do a full reopen using Plan A, many are supporting Plan B and asking for more days per week in the classroom, and some are asking for Plan C.”