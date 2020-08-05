Person shot and killed near storage facility in southeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | August 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 3:56 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed near a storage facility in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Independence Boulevard and Wallace Lane. Mecklenburg EMS gave a location near Life Storage on Wallace Lane.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person has been pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now on scene, conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and officials did not release any other details.

