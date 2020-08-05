Person shot and killed near storage facility in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed near a storage facility in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened near Independence Boulevard and Wallace Lane. Mecklenburg EMS gave a location near Life Storage on Wallace Lane.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person has been pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are now on scene, conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story and officials did not release any other details.
