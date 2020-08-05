New timeline for the start of high school football in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a new time line for the start of high school football in South Carolina, but just like the previous schedule, this one is subject to change due to the status of COVID-19.
Teams are already in offseason conditioning as well as throwing around the football and on August 17th, another step toward getting back to football as they can put on helmets.
Official first day of practice is September 8th. At that point, teams can put on shoulder pads. In the last plan, the first day was suppose to be on August 17th.
The first day teams can put on the full pads is September 10th.
They can have their first of 2 scrimmages starting on September 12th. Their was consideration to not have scrimmages before the start of the season, but the SCHSL decided to go ahead with them to help from a competition standpoint.
“Depending on the size of the school, they may not get many opportunities to go against somebody else,” said SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton. “They may not have enough players to actually scrimmage against themselves effectively. So we wanted to give some opportunities for them to challenge themselves before they go into their first games.”
Those first games are September 25th. The state still plans to play a 7 game regular season at this time.
The playoffs are slatted to begin on November 13th and the season will wrap up on December 4th and 5th with state championships. The location of the title games have not been finalized as of yet.
It bears repeating, this schedule could change again depending on the status of COVID-19 in the state. The SCHSL is also paying attention to neighboring states as they make their decisions on football.
“North Carolina is on one side of us, Georgia is on the other side of us-- not that they dictate what happens in South Carolina, but we would be foolish not to think that what occurs there couldn’t possibly occur where we are,” said Singleton. “So we want to watch that group also. I wish I could tell you that there is a date that we could say that we are good. For the health and safety of our students and coaches, we have to keep an eye on it and be willing to make adjustments to protect their health and safety.”
