Local woman gets surprise medical bill for more than $700

“Many factors affect a patient’s out-of-pocket costs for a visit or procedure – their insurance plan, deductible, co-pay and annual income if they don’t have insurance coverage. For example, co-pays are one part of the equation, but depending on where a patient stands in meeting their annual deductible, their out-of-pocket costs may vary. While we have financial navigators available to help patients understand their healthcare expenses, including what financial assistance is available to them, we defer your news organization to the patient and the individual’s insurance provider for an understanding of the patient’s coverage and subsequent patient responsibility.”