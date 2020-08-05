Lincolnton student explains decision not to return to college campus for fall semester

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County resident Kaylee Tackett is a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but this coming college semester she will be doing all of her learning from her home in Lincolnton.
In a Zoom interview with WBTV Wednesday night, Tackett explained her decision not to return to campus for the 2020 fall semester. She noted that she has a pre-existing health condition and feels she and other students living with disabilities haven’t been given enough attention with regards to COVID-19.
“I have an illness and it’s caused lung damage so I am at higher risk therefore I’m not more susceptible to contracting the virus, but if I do get it, I will be hospitalized,” said Tackett.
The UNC junior said she has also worried about potentially spreading the virus to family members if she were to return to campus.
“That had to play a lot into my choosing to stay home because at the end of the day, I don’t have anywhere else to go. I live with mom. My father recently passed and so I’m not gonna put myself in a situation where I would lose both my parents in one year,” said Tackett.
While she will be learning remotely for the next few months, other people have returned to campus. Students have already started moving back into dorms in Chapel Hill.
WBTV spoke to Caleb Schilly, a UNC student from Charlotte, Tuesday evening. He talked about returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s definitely a risk I am assuming by coming back. The university has definitely done all it can do and at this point I think it’s a matter of, ‘are people going to follow the rules?’,” explained Schilly.
UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz issued a message Wednesday in response to a letter from the Orange County Health Department. In the letter, Guskievicz addressed concerns about safety on campus during the pandemic. He noted that the university has increased the number of courses with hybrid capacity, reduced on-campus residential capacity and worked with UNC Health Care to increase testing capacity.
During a state press conference Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services spoke about the concerns surrounding students being back on college campuses.
“If we do see viral spread on campuses, many of them have already worked to develop memorandums of understanding with their local health department to make sure that if viral spread does happen than we can contain it quickly and make sure it doesn’t spread to other students or faculty,” said Cohen.
She acknowledged that while precautions have been put in place, there is still a risk to having people on a college campus.
“These are not activities with no risk. There is risk. The virus is with us. It is in our communities and that’s why we have to take the precautions of all wearing face coverings that cover our nose and our mouth, avoiding large crowds, doing the social distancing and washing hands and keeping good hygiene so I know all of our universities are working to implement that,” said Cohen.
Tackett said she feels like there is the space for some students to be on campus, but there should be no face-to-face instruction. She said she worries not only about students and faculty, but the other people who work in various roles on the Chapel Hill campus.
“I personally couldn’t go back to an institution that I feel like is going to harm others simply for me to have a good college experience,” said Tackett. “It’s not worth it, especially when I can get the same functionality through a remote meeting.”
