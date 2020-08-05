Late-day storm chances ramping through the end of the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will take us in to the first part of the afternoon, but those bright skies will quickly be overtaken as thundershowers and storms converge on the WBTV viewing area.
A few storms are already pushing north from the South Carolina Midlands and Pee Dee River Valley. As they continue their slow, but gradually trek north, neighborhoods south and east of I-85 shouldn't be surprised if you get a heavy downpour and rumble of thunder at anytime during the second half of the day.
By mid-afternoon scattered storms will develop over the Mountains before pushing southeast into the Foothills and Piedmont. A few of these storms could turn severe producing lighting strikes and damaging wind gusts.
Some storms and showers may manage to stick around after sunset, but thunderstorm coverage and intensity will wane into evening hours.
The late-day storm trend continues into Thursday and Friday with slightly lower rain chances for the weekend.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s for today and through the foreseeable future. During this period, the humidity will be felt in the air, however, dew points should reach the oppressive point.
Overnight lows will dip into the 60s across the Mountains and Foothills with low 70s in the Piedmont tomorrow and all the way through the weekend. Patchy fog will be an issue for morning commuters over the next couple days especially those who travel trough the wind-sheltered mountain valleys.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
