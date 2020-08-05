Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team wants to add to history in milestone 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From Haas F1 Team: When 21 cars lined up on the grid at a converted Second World War airfield in 1950 it marked the start of a championship that would grow exponentially, create heroes, and build a fan base of millions. Now, after 1,022 races at 71 circuits in 32 countries featuring 765 different drivers Formula One is back where it all began for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
Silverstone will host the second of back-to-back races in Britain, after last weekend’s British Grand Prix at the same venue, for the fifth round of the 2020 campaign. In order to commemorate the seven decades of the Formula One World Championship, which began at Silverstone on May 13 1950, the event will be titled the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. It is the first time a Formula One event has not been named after a country, province or city.
The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team remains the championship’s newest and brightest entity, participating in 87 of those grands prix since it joined the paddock at the start of 2016. It has recorded its own successful chapters to the rich tapestry of Formula One’s 70-year history and drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are keen to add another memorable page to the book at Silverstone this weekend.
For the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix it will be the same venue, same teams, same drivers and same regulations as the British Grand Prix but with a slight tweak from tire supplier Pirelli. It has moved one step softer with its three compounds compared to last week’s encounter, opting for the C2, C3 and C4. In Friday’s second practice session Pirelli will also make its 2021 prototype tires available for use.
The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will take place across August 7 to 9, with two Friday practice sessions, a final build-up session and qualifying on Saturday, prior to the 52-lap race on Sunday, which is due to begin at 14:10 local time (09:10 EST/13:10 GMT).
