Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team wants to add to history in milestone 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Silverstone will host the second of back-to-back races in Britain, after last weekend’s British Grand Prix at the same venue, for the fifth round of the 2020 campaign. In order to commemorate the seven decades of the Formula One World Championship, which began at Silverstone on May 13 1950, the event will be titled the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. It is the first time a Formula One event has not been named after a country, province or city.