EF-3 tornado confirmed in Bertie County, N.C.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado slammed into a Bertie County mobile home park, killing two people and injuring a dozen others.
The tornado spawned off of Hurricane Isaias and destroyed the trailer park on Morning road in the Cedar Landing community.
Meteorologists Wednesday morning surveyed the damage and said winds were between 140 and 145 miles per hour.
AUGUST 4TH STORY
Two children and their mother who were believed to have been missing after a tornado destroyed a mobile home park all have been found safe.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said it turns out the children were not in the area and their mother was at work when the storm hit.
Two people were killed and 20 others injured when county officials say a tornado spawned from Hurricane Isaias struck the park on Morning Road in the Cedar Landing community.
The sheriff said everyone is now accounted for.
Some ten to twelve mobile homes were destroyed, while only two were left standing, the sheriff said. Vehicles were tossed on top of each other and valuables were strewn about the area.
