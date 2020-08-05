Do you see a rattlesnake in this photo? It’s staring at you, Alabama officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - If there’s one thing worse than seeing a rattlesnake, it’s not seeing it and knowing it’s there somewhere.
Venomous rattlesnakes are experts at blending in, and wildlife officials in Alabama proved the point days ago by sharing a photo taken in Montgomery County of an adult timber rattlesnake hiding in plain site in a pile of leaves.
One problem: The photo got hundreds of reactions, a lot of them from frustrated people who swore they didn’t see a snake. That forced the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division to provide directions.
“It doesn’t matter if you appreciate snakes or if they give you the willies; there’s no denying the impressive camouflage design of the timber rattlesnake,” the department posted.
“Zoom in on the very center of the second pic. You can see its head/eyes and one coil.”
A lot of people still couldn’t find it, however, which is unnerving when it comes to a pit viper known for putting people in hospitals. In rare cases, the bite can even fatal, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The division’s staff eventually resorted to putting a circle around the spot, showing the snake’s head facing the camera. It looks angry, too, which the division says is due to “the shape of their eyes,” not their disposition.
Timber rattlesnakes, also known as canebrake rattlesnakes, are common in Alabama and known to be “heavy-bodied” and up to 60 inches in length, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“I looked at it for a long time before I saw it, and that scares me so bad,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.
“That’s crazy!! You can see him after you stare at it a bit! No way are your seeing that just walking past it!” Jennifer Allen wrote.
“You can’t see them looking right at them. It’s like they know it too,” another wrote. “They know you can’t see them. That’s why thy do this.”