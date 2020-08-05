Community welcomes home 3-year-old cancer survivor

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 3-year-old boy in Coosa County came home from the hospital Monday, and little did he and his parents know, they were in for a surprise of a lifetime.
Doctors at Children’s Hospital diagnosed John Lucas with cancer. There was surgery followed by brutal rounds of chemo. He is now in remission.
“And the doctors came out and said they had taken a mass out out of his intestines where the large and small meet and so I think he said I think it’s lymphoma,” said Arista Scott, John’s grandmother.
Unbeknownst to his parents, law enforcement of all stripes along with local firefighters, deputies, a state chopper and citizens banded together about a half mile from their home to cheer him up off Highway 231 North, some 15 miles or so north of Rockford.
”And I saw all the fire trucks and the ‘welcome home John Lucas’ signs hanging from the ladders.. I knew it was very big at that point,” said John’s father, John Lucas Sr.
“These are the things we want to be involved in, the kind of things as law enforcement officers we look forward to like days like today,” said Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell.
Doctors tell the family the odds are in John’s favor and that he should live a long and healthy life.
“The prognosis is very good,” said John Lucas Sr.
Home sweet home got a little sweeter for the Lucas family. Home for the first time since April.
The Sylacauga Fire Department spearheaded the gathering of first responders near the Lucas home. Little John Lucas received a fireman’s helmet and patches from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Department.
