Back to normal for a while

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that the remnants of Isaias are long gone up into eastern Canada, our weather has calmed down and we’re headed back for a more typical early August pattern of sunshine, hot temperatures and scattered thunderstorms.
As for today, we’ll jump back to near 90° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There’ll be a few thunderstorms on the prowl for the afternoon and evening hours and one or two of them may be on the strong side.
There’s a small chance for a lingering shower overnight and lows fall back to near 70°.
Thursday may bring a little better chance for more widespread thunderstorms – around 50% chance - and a few of them may be severe. Highs Thursday will rise into the upper 80s.
Small chances for daily thundershowers will populate the forecast for Friday and the weekend with more sunshine than rain and seasonal afternoon readings forecast to be right around 90°.
There’s good news in the tropics, the Atlantic basin is now very quiet and expected to remain that way for several days.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
