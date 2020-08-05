Another week in the 90s is just around the corner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve enjoyed temperatures in the 80s (too bad the price was a landfalling hurricane).
After tomorrow, we head back to the 90s and likely stay there for a while. Overnight temps will be in the low 70s each night.
Thursday will bring a 50% chance for thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Friday won’t be that much different with highs about two degrees warmer. Of course, that means we’ll be in the low 90s. There’s a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
The first half of the weekend looks quieter than the second half. Rain chances are pretty low on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. The chance goes up to 40% on Sunday. We will still stick with the low 90s for highs.
Next week will be pretty hot again. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Thunderstorms can pulse up any afternoon.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
