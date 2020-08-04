15-year-old charged in violent carjacking caught on video in Concord gas station parking lot

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in a violent carjacking where a woman was dragged in a gas station parking lot in Concord on July 25.
The incident occurred at the Circle K located at 8501 Concord Mills Blvd.
The suspect, a 15 year old boy from Charlotte, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and further charges may be pending.
Police say the teen got out of a stolen red Hyundai Santa Fe, forced the victim out of her vehicle at gunpoint, and drug her a short distance, resulting in minor injuries to the victim.
Concord Police located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it when the suspect fled.
The chase continued until the teen lost control and crashed into another vehicle in Charlotte, where he fled on foot from the scene of the accident.
In addition to the 15-year-old suspect, six other juveniles, ranging from ages 13 – 15, have been charged as accomplices.
Concord Police will continue to work with juvenile justice authorities as the case progresses.
Anyone with information, contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
