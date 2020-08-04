Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House in Washington. On Tuesday, Twitter took the unprecedented step of adding fact-check alerts to two of Trump’s tweets about voting by mail. The next day the president threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By KEVIN FREKING | AP | August 4, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 11:29 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail following months of criticizing the practice.

His comments follow large Democratic gains in the state when it comes to signing up to vote by mail.

Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million.

In 2016, both sides had about 1.3 million signed up before the general election.

Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year.

