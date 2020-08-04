As temps rise, Cabarrus helps residents stay cool

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Human Services is helping eligible residents stay cool in their homes during this time of extreme heat. Operation Heat Fan Relief provides a fan at no cost to:
- Any person over age of 60 who lives in Cabarrus County or
- Persons over age of 18 living with a disability and
- Living in a home situation where a threat to health and well-being exists
“A lot of homes in our area are without central heat and air,” said Anthony Hodges, Adult and Aging Services Program Administrator for Cabarrus County Human Services. “Just having a fan that you can put in a window or a doorway makes all of the difference in the world—especially for someone who is elderly.”
Residents can request a fan by calling Human Services at 704-920-1400, option 7. The program will continue until the limited supply is distributed.
The fans are provided through a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Duke Energy.
