Two missing children, mom found safe after Bertie County tornado

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two children and their mother who were believed to have been missing after a tornado destroyed a mobile home park all have been found safe.
Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said it turns out the children were not in the area and their mother was at work when the storm hit.
Two people were killed and 20 others injured when county officials say a tornado spawned from Hurricane Isaias struck the park on Morning Road in the Cedar Landing community.
The sheriff said everyone is now accounted for.
Some ten to twelve mobile homes were destroyed, while only two were left standing, the sheriff said. Vehicles were tossed on top of each other and valuables were strewn about the area.
The National Weather Service will have meteorologists at the site on Wednesday to gauge the size of the tornado.
Those wishing to get a status update about a family member who is missing should call 252-794-6144 and provide the missing persons’ name and their contact number to county staff.
