Salisbury City Council to discuss ban of police use of chemical agents

“I’ve been under tear gas before as a veteran, I know what it feels like, I know what it can to an individual psychologically, what it can do to you physiologically, and I just don’t want to submit anyone to that,” Heggins said. “I’d like our city council to make a decision to say that we’re not going to use chemical agents on the people that we serve, that’s the bottom line. I think because we see the use of chemical agents by police departments that it’s something that the leadership of these departments felt like was okay to do.”