Salisbury City Council to discuss ban of police use of chemical agents

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The agenda for the Tuesday night meeting of the Salisbury City Council includes discussion of the ban of police use of chemical agents, or tear gas.
Mayor Pro-Tem Al Heggins was going to make a presentation during the last meeting, but agreed to wait until this week to give city attorney Graham Corriher time to gather more information.
“I’ve been under tear gas before as a veteran, I know what it feels like, I know what it can to an individual psychologically, what it can do to you physiologically, and I just don’t want to submit anyone to that,” Heggins said. “I’d like our city council to make a decision to say that we’re not going to use chemical agents on the people that we serve, that’s the bottom line. I think because we see the use of chemical agents by police departments that it’s something that the leadership of these departments felt like was okay to do.”
It was at a protest in June near the now removed Confederate monument Fame that Salisbury Police used tear gas to break up a crowd. Police said rocks and bottles were thrown at them.
“I’m going to be talking about re-imagining policing and the tools that council is providing to our police department,” Heggins added.
There were violent protests that took place in Charlotte following the death of George Floyd. After tear gas was used there, Charlotte City Council voted to ban buying any more chemical agents. A representative of the police union responded.
“These tools are used against individuals that are showing active aggression, actively damaging property, or hurting citizens or officers, and spokesman from the Fraternal Order of Police said, “if we remove that from their tool belt, what do they have to defend this community?”
Heggins also plans to present an update on a proposed “diversity mural.” During discussion in the last meeting, council members talked about the idea and the possible involvement of local artists and the Public Art Committee.
Anyone wishing to speak during public comment must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday by contacting Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or via phone 704-638-5233.
People can watch the meeting by visiting salisburync.gov/webcast.
