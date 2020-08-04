MECK Pre-K to open 2020-2021 school year with in-person instruction

To help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has lifted the income restrictions for MECK Pre-K’s 2020-2021 school year. Program leaders say to be eligible for the program, children need only to live in Mecklenburg County and be four on or before August 31. Income documentation will be required, but families earning more than 400% of the federal poverty level for their household size will still qualify, program leaders say.