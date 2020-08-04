Man sentenced to at least 15 years for role in 2016 double murder

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for his role in the death of two people in March 2016 in Catawba County
William Crawford Powell Jr., 27, was sentenced to an incarceration period of 15 to 21 years in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.
Powell’s sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary during Catawba County Superior Court in Oct. 2018.
Powell’s plea came about as a result of charges stemming from the March 12, 2016, murders of 34-year-old Mark Anthony Wilson and 39-year-old Deidra LaCarol Ramseur at the couple’s home on Rest Home Road in Claremont.
“Our sentiments continue to be with the families of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “We are pleased these cases are being resolved. Close partnerships with our District Attorney’s Office and the SBI have resulted in successful outcomes for the citizens of our county.”
Powell addressed the families of both victims during court.
“My heart goes out to the families of Ms. Deidra and Mr. Mark,” he said. “I offer my sincere condolences for what I have done. I’m sorry for the pain you have had to endure. It was a terrible mistake that happened that night.”
Autopsy findings show that Ramseur died as a result of a shotgun blast to the head. Wilson died from gunshot wounds to the neck and head from a shotgun and 9-millimeter handgun.
As part of his plea agreement, Powell’s sentencing was delayed so he could be interviewed and videotaped by investigators regarding his involvement in the planning and execution of the burglary, robbery and murder of the victims.
He also agreed to provide truthful testimony against co-defendants in the double homicide.
The State argued that Powell was asked to search the residence for marijuana and money, and he was present when Ramseur and Wilson were shot and killed.
Ramseur’s mother, Teresa Rippy, said she wished peace for Powell and both families who lost loved ones, and she asked him to use his story to help others steer clear of a similar fate.
“We’ve all been tormented by the tragedy that occurred,” she said. “I pray that you think about what you did, get God in your life and do something to better yourself. I’m praying for your soul.”
Cynthia Caldwell, mother of Mark Wilson, also addressed the court in a letter, writing, “No mother wants to bury her child, nor should she have to. This is painful, and it hurts daily. Having a child taken away is unbearable, and the pain of not having him here never ends.”
Powell is one of five co-defendants linked to the shooting deaths of Wilson and Ramseur.
Two of the other co-defendants – Arsenio DeWayne Curtis and Jordan Alexander Rivera – still have pending matters in court and are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Two other co-defendants - Devin Maurice Ussery and Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera - have pleaded guilty to similar crimes and are awaiting sentencing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.