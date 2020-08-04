Man fatally shot at 8-year-old son’s funeral; suspect held

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster is seen in an Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 photo provided by the Davenport, Iowa Police Department. The Quad-City Times says 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and later died. Police later arrested 24-year-old Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, of Davenport, who appeared in court Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, eluding and weapons counts. (Source: Davenport Police Department via AP)