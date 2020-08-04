Isaias out, sunshine in

By Al Conklin | August 4, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 7:03 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now out of North Carolina, drifting up through Virginia, headed up the I-95 corridor for the big cities in the Northeast today.

As for our weather, it has calmed down and we’re headed back for a more typical early August pattern of sunshine, hot temperatures and scattered thunderstorms.  As for today, the humidity level won’t be too high, but we’ll jump back to near 90° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.  There’ll be one or two late-day thundershowers around, but nothing widespread or severe is expected.

There may be a few fog patches around tonight, otherwise mainly clear skies are anticipated with overnight lows bottoming out near 70°.

Small chances for daily thundershowers will populate the forecast right through the weekend with more sunshine than rain and seasonal afternoon readings forecast to be right around 90°.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

