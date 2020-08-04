Isaias out, sunshine in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now out of North Carolina, drifting up through Virginia, headed up the I-95 corridor for the big cities in the Northeast today.
As for our weather, it has calmed down and we’re headed back for a more typical early August pattern of sunshine, hot temperatures and scattered thunderstorms. As for today, the humidity level won’t be too high, but we’ll jump back to near 90° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There’ll be one or two late-day thundershowers around, but nothing widespread or severe is expected.
There may be a few fog patches around tonight, otherwise mainly clear skies are anticipated with overnight lows bottoming out near 70°.
Small chances for daily thundershowers will populate the forecast right through the weekend with more sunshine than rain and seasonal afternoon readings forecast to be right around 90°.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
