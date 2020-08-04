Hurricane Isaias takes out portion of Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Sea Cabin Pier in the Cherry Grove area sustained significant damage Monday night as Hurricane Isaias lashed the Grand Strand.
A photo taken Tuesday morning shows a large portion of the pier missing.
Debris from the Sea Cabin Pier traveled south to the Cherry Grove Pier, officials said.
As a result, officials are asking the public to not surf or swim north of the Cherry Grove Pier until further notice. City crews are working to see if debris remain in the water.
North Myrtle Beach officials estimate Cherry Grove was under at least four-feet of water at one point during the evening high tide, which was compounded by storm surge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
