Former CMS teacher starts private tutoring program to assist with remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As teachers and families grapple with the reality of remote learning this fall, some are choosing other options.
One Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school math teacher is choosing to break from the district and open her own private tutoring company.
Braielyn Peoples knew she wanted more freedom to do what she felt was safe. She also knew she wanted to keep helping young people, because they may need it now more than ever.
“This past semester was with 86 students a day,” Peoples said, as a high school math teacher. ”I just wanted to be more in control with how many students I was around per day.”
With CMS students starting the year fully remote, she is finding a new way to assist.
“Making sure that they’re following their schedule, keeping up with the work that is assigned to them throughout the week,” she said.
Peoples, along with other licensed teachers, are leasing office space in south Charlotte to turn into classrooms.
She is launching Peoples Private Learning, a place where students can get guidance on their remote curriculum.
It’s exactly what parents like TaiLa Brown are looking for. Her son, Juelz, is a rising 6th grader.
“I like that he’ll be in a small setting, he’ll get one-on-one guidance from her and attention and he’ll still be around his peers,” Brown said.
While Brown goes to work, she won’t have to worry whether her son is learning.
“Online learning last year, there were a lot of problems because the teacher didn’t know how to use the website,” Juelz said.
Peoples Private Tutoring offers several options.
“We have enrollment available for two days out of the week, an hour session, or even do a virtual hour session, and we also have full time sessions where they come in daily,” Peoples said.
Fifteen students have already enrolled, but Peoples said hundreds of parents have been calling her. She plans to partner with other tutoring programs that are willing to share their space for her program.
Tutoring begins on September 1. It costs $150 per week for part-time students and $250 per week for full-time students.
They are also offering discounts for families sending multiple children. Any student who qualifies for free lunch through CMS can also qualify for a discounted rate.
