Former CMPD officer dies at Hawaii police station in accidental shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WBTV/HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Charlotte police officer died in an accidental shooting in a Hawaii police station in late July.
Federal officials ruled the Maui death of the law enforcement agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as an accidental line of duty death.
Special Agent John Bost III, a native of North Carolina, died July 28 at the Kihei Police Station, where he was stationed as he worked with Maui County authorities.
According to the Maui Police Department, he died from a wound received from an accidental discharge of a rifle in the Kihei office.
Bost worked for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department from 2000 to 2006.
“John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him,” the release from ATF and MPD said. “He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed.”
ATF and the Maui County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct further investigations.
