Football practice canceled for week after HS player tests positive for COVID-19 in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Football practice has been canceled for a week after a player tested positive for coronavirus at a high school in Iredell County.
South Iredell High School football practice and conditioning has been cancelled for the week of Aug. 3-7, 2020 due to a positive case of COVID-19 on the football team.
After consultation with the Iredell Health Department, Iredell-Statesville Schools has determined that this week will be used to complete contact tracing to identify athletes/individuals who have been in close contact with the positive case.
Officials say if your child has been in close contact with the athlete who has tested positive, you will be contacted individually.
Students who have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) with the athlete will quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
For all other athletes, practice will resume on Monday, August 10.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.