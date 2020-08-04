Details released on Monday morning crash on Majolica Road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have released details on a crash that resulted in one driver being pinned in a pickup truck until he could be rescued by firefighters.
The accident happened on Majolica Road in Salisbury just after 6:00 am on Monday.
According to the report, Tony Brown, driving a 1996 Toyota truck, fell asleep at the wheel. The truck drifted across the center line, striking a 2003 Honda driven by Nicholas Webster.
Brown was pinned in the truck until firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department arrived. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Webster was treated at the scene by Rowan County Emergency Services.
Charges are pending, according to police.
