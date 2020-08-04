Bye Isaias! Back to our regularly scheduled summertime weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a difference 24 hours makes! We went from tracking Isaias to a calm, quiet evening for most places.
Isaias has moved about 750 miles since yesterday evening. It is still bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for tornadoes to New England.
Closer to home, things aren’t too bad. Other than a few stray storms popping up this evening, it isn’t as hot or humid as it was last week.
Wednesday will bring another 30% chance for afternoon t-storms outside of the mountains. Avery, Ashe and Watauga have the best chance for storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.
The rest of the week will be close to average. Highs will reach the upper 80s with afternoon thunderstorms possible.
The weekend will take us to the low 90s with a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
