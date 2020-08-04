About 50 dogs seized from home in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials have seized about 50 dogs from a home in Chester County.
The incident happened at a home on Berrywood Lane in Fort Lawn, South Carolina. Law enforcement officials got a search warrant after receiving a tip.
Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office assisted Chester County Animal Care and Enforcement in executing the search warrant on the home.
Deputies made contact with the property owner, who was served with a copy of the search warrant.
About 50 mixed-breed dogs of various age and sex were located on the property. Authorities seized the dogs.
Once a protective sweep was done of the property by law enforcement, ACE took over.
Authorities are hoping to charge the owners with animal cruelty, but no charges have been filed yet.
