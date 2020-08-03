Tropical moisture triggers continuous rounds of storms Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in effect for the entire WBTV viewing area as the threat for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and gusty breezes increases through Monday evening and into the overnight hours.
The eastward progression of a cold front moving across the Mountains in combination with the approach of a soon-land-falling Isaias along the coasts are the dominant forces behind Monday’s unsettled weather over the Carolinas.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the day today, continuing to produce locally heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding may occur where storms repeatedly affect the same location.
Such is the case, where Flash Flood Watches are currently in effect. Those counties include: Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Mitchell and Yancey counties. The watch remain in effect through Tuesday morning. Many of the aforementioned communities are rain-soaked as a result of Monday’s early daily torrential downpours and thunderstorms.
The risk for thunderstorms continue through the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be capable of producing dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning and damaging gusty winds.
As Tropical Storm Isaias makes its nearest pass to our region tonight, breezy and occasionally gusty winds may develop. A few trees could fall in areas where soils are saturated by the recent heavy rainfall.
The excessive heat will take a backseat this afternoon as cloudy skies and storms will filter most of the sunshine. Highs will attempt to reach the upper 80s in the Piedmont, but will struggle to climb into the mid 70s in the Foothills and Mountains.
Most communities will start out with temperatures in the 60s Tuesday morning, the slightly cooler start will also features light to moderate rain showers, mainly west of I-77, and intermittent wind gusts as Isaias moves north into Virginia.
Milder temperatures will be our lot for the remainder of the workweek as highs will likely fall-short of hitting the 90° Tuesday through Friday.
While we’ll get a break from the heat, pop-up storms will continue to hit a neighborhoods across the region each afternoon this week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
