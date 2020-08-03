Surge of tropical moisture to deliver storms as Isaias eyes Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now due south of Myrtle Beach and moving north at about 13 mph.
The storm is expected to pick up forward speed today and make landfall very near the SC-NC beach border late tonight. The big change this morning is that the storm is also forecast to strengthen a bit today, regaining hurricane status and holding as a category one hurricane all the way through landfall.
As such, a hurricane warning is now in effect for the SC-NC beaches between Georgetown, SC and Topsail Island, NC.
As the day unfolds, there will be an increasing risk for squally showers and heavy thunderstorms in the coastal plain and eventually a tornado threat for eastern North Carolina.
Locally, the surge of tropical moisture into the WBTV viewing has resulted in showers and heavier thunderstorms in the foothills and that area appears to be where the greatest risk for flooding downpours will exists today. There is a flash flood watch in effect for the mountains and northern foothills for this reason and to the east of Charlotte in the Sandhills, as heavier downpours associated with Isaias are expected to develop there today.
With more cloud cover and occasional showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, high temperatures today will fall short of the early August average, only reaching the middle 80s. In fact, the I-40 corridor may not get much above 80° today.
Isaias is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm overnight as it rapidly pulls off to the northeast Tuesday into the mid-Atlantic region, improving the weather in the Carolinas in quick fashion.
For the rest of the week we’ll enjoy more sunshine with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 80s to near 90° with a daily dose of scattered thundershowers.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
