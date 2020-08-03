Surge of tropical moisture to deliver storms as Isaias eyes Carolina coast

Locally, the surge of tropical moisture into the WBTV viewing has resulted in showers and heavier thunderstorms in the foothills and that area appears to be where the greatest risk for flooding downpours will exists today. There is a flash flood watch in effect for the mountains and northern foothills for this reason and to the east of Charlotte in the Sandhills, as heavier downpours associated with Isaias are expected to develop there today.