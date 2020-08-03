Springmaid Pier reporting 3rd highest water level on record

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s iconic Springmaid Pier reporting the third highest water level on record as Hurricane Isaias moved toward the Grand Strand.
The storm surge is now going over four feet.
The water level is just behind Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
You’ll remember that Springmaid Pier was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew and it took nearly four years for it to be rebuilt.
It reopened during the Fourth of July weekend.
The new pier was built to help it withstand another hurricane. It is reinforced with steel instead of timber and is a little higher off the water to keep it out of the wave damage.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.