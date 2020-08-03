Panthers defensive end Christian Miller opts out of NFL season due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Alaina Getzenberg) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Christian Miller is opting out of the 2020 NFL season.
Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019, is considered a high-risk opt out, per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, and will earn $350,000 this season. He is the second Panther to decide to opt out of the season due to concerns related to COVID-19. Undrafted free agent linebacker Jordan Mack was the first Panther to make that decision last week.
After being selected out of Alabama, Miller played in just seven games last year. He injured his ankle midway through the season and saw limited playing time over the second half of the year. He finished his rookie season with three tackles and two sacks. Both of his sacks came against the Cardinals in Week 3.
With the Panthers’ new coaching staff and revamped roster, Miller was expected to have an opportunity to compete during training camp and would likely have been a backup.
This story will continue to be updated.