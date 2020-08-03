One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the Mooresville Police Department, one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Heritage Place off South Magnolia Street.
Few details are available right now and WBTV is working to get more information about what happened, but we have confirmed the person killed was not a police officer.
The SBI is on scene and investigating. Our team is there working to gather more information, but they are being told to stage a ways away from the shooting scene. We will update you on air and online as soon as we learn more about what happened.
