Next wave of businesses reopen Monday, restaurants, bars have new restrictions

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Monday is the day for another round of businesses in South Carolina to reopen.
Nightclubs, concert venues and theaters are on that list. There are things people should look for when going into these places.
No more than 50 percent, or 250 people, can be in the business at a time - whichever is less. Face masks are required to get inside the business. People will have to keep them on in certain situations.
Social distancing and cleaning protocols must be in place. Those protocols become more specific for certain businesses.
Theaters need to make sure arms rests and seats are sanitized while people cannot congregate at a bar’s nightclub.
All businesses serving alcohol stop at 11 pm. This is a part of the Last Call Order from Governor McMaster.
Hali Christopher with Rock Hill Theatre says people need the arts now more than ever.
”People yearn for the arts. It expands their mind and expands how we’re able to see something from someone else’s point of view. And I think that’s even more important in a time like now,” says Christopher.
The same theatre company decided it was going to sit this reopening out.
The reopening announcement came as a surprise to Rock Hill Theatre President Hali Christopher. Despite it being more than four months since they closed, she said no one expected reopening so soon.
That is why Christopher and her board decided to stay closed. The group has been doing virtual performances to entertain instead. That will be the plan until the theatre group is ready.
”Theatre is more than just opening the doors. It’s opening a whole world up,” she says. “So we have to have time to process that and design what we’re going to design next because we had no idea that was coming down the pipeline.”
While the theatre group had a choice to reopen, restaurants and bars had their safety guidelines choice taken away. Governor McMaster made all guidelines set by Accelerate SC mandatory.
Tattooed Brews owner Adam Perlowich was already taking the precautions. The new restrictions give him a sense of relief. He says he wants more people and businesses taking the precautions seriously.
”Let’s show that we can still do this and be amicable as far as what the city wants what the government wants still enjoying ourselves but taking some proper precautions,” says Perlowich.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.