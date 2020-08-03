Mint Hill loosens COVID-19 rules at restaurants, backs out of Mecklenburg’s order

MINT HILL, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Restaurants in Mint Hill now have the option to seat dining customers at their bars, officials announced Monday as the town backed out of Mecklenburg County’s tight coronavirus restrictions and instead aligned with Gov. Roy Cooper’s looser regulations.
The county’s joint proclamation banning alcohol sales after 11 p.m. took effect on July 23 for unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg, the city of Charlotte and the towns of Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville.
But Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said last week she’d received pushback on certain provisions of the emergency order, particularly limits on food and alcohol service at bar areas.
Unlike Mecklenburg’s order, Cooper’s late-night alcohol curfew — which began on Friday and ends Aug. 31 — doesn’t prohibit food sales after 11 p.m. or shutter bar areas in restaurants. Bars and nightclubs are not allowed to open under Phase Two of Cooper’s reopening plan.
In Monday’s amended proclamation, Mint Hill officials said the change would “allow food to be served in bar areas of restaurants located within Mint Hill.”
Social distancing and other COVID-19 public health guidelines must still be followed, according to Mint Hill’s proclamation. And games that share equipment, such as pool tables, darts and pinball machines, remain banned under Mint Hill’s order.
MAYOR: STILL TAKING PANDEMIC SERIOUSLY
Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons said local restaurants — many of which were already struggling financially due to reduced indoor dining capacity — took a “bigger hit” as seating in bar areas also became off-limits. The decision to align with the governor’s order, Simmons said, is intended to not punish businesses further amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We always want to listen to Mecklenburg. This just fit better with Mint Hill,” Simmons told the Observer. “We want (residents) to know that we’re still taking this pandemic very seriously.”
It is unclear if other towns in Mecklenburg will also rescind their support for the local order — or support extending it beyond Friday, the initial expiration date.
FOOD SALES AFFECTED
Leaders in the towns of Cornelius and Huntersville had opted out of the restriction as policymakers debated strategies for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Diorio and other officials, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, said they were concerned about large crowds gathering in nightclubs and other establishments, possibly fueling more coronavirus clusters.
“Young people are not doing what we need them to do. They’re not wearing masks, they’re not social distancing,” Diorio told business executives during a Friday luncheon. “We’ve seen the Ink and Ivy video, we’ve seen the videos of what’s going on in South End and other places, and as long as that kind of behavior continues, we’re going to continue to see spread within the younger population.”
Since last month, food sales have been affected in Mecklenburg as the county grapples with more than 21,000 coronavirus cases and more than 200 related deaths. Restaurants have continued offering delivery or pick-up food orders after 11 p.m., but on-site customers are banned between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Copyright 2020 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.