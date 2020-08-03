$15K reward now being offered for information in killing of grandmother in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward for information in the killing of a grandmother in north Charlotte has increased to $15,000, police said Monday.
Wilma Petty Jean, 63, was picking up her granddaughter from a party off West 28th Street on July 25 when she was shot and killed. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Petty was dead with a gunshot wound by the time Medic arrived.
Officials say Petty was picking her granddaughter up from a party for an 11-year-old when she was shot. That party, investigators say, was meant to be a small gathering - but others who may not have been invited began to show up and “congregate outside.”
CMPD held a press conference along with Petty’s family members to urge the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.
She was waiting in her car when close family friends of the party were fixing her a plate of food, police said. While she waited, something happened, and she was found dead beside her car.
Police said Petty was just “an innocent victim” caught in the crossfire.
No arrests have been made and no other information was provided.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. Callers may remain anonymous.
