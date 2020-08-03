Isaias expected to strengthen to hurricane by landfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now due south of Myrtle Beach and moving north at about 13 mph. The storm is expected to pick up forward speed today and make landfall very near the SC-NC beach border late tonight.
The big change this morning is that the storm is also forecast to strengthen a bit today, regaining hurricane status and holding as a category one hurricane all the way through landfall. As such, a hurricane warning is now in effect for the SC-NC beaches between Georgetown, SC and Topsail Island, NC.
As the day unfolds, there will be an increasing risk for squally showers and heavy thunderstorms in the coastal plain and eventually a tornado threat for eastern North Carolina.
Locally, the surge of tropical moisture into the WBTV viewing has resulted in showers and heavier thunderstorms in the foothills and that area appears to be where the greatest risk for flooding downpours will exists today. There is a flash flood watch in effect for the mountains and northern foothills for this reason and to the east of Charlotte in the Sandhills, as heavier downpours associated with Isaias are expected to develop there today.
With more cloud cover and occasional showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, high temperatures today will fall short of the early August average, only reaching the middle 80s. In fact, the I-40 corridor may not get much above 80° today.
Isaias is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm overnight as it rapidly pulls off to the northeast Tuesday into the mid-Atlantic region, improving the weather in the Carolinas in quick fashion.
A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Edisto Beach, SC to Cape Fear, NC, where storm surge of 2 to 4 feet will be possible.
Storm surge is a dangerous life-threatening concern as rising ocean water moves inland. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Cape Fear, NC to Duck, NC, including the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, where 1 to 3 feet of storm surge will be possible.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect from the Santee River, SC to Surf City, NC where hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours.
Flash Flood Watches have been issued for Monday into Tuesday, as 3″ to 6″, and isolated 8″ of rainfall will be possible for parts of Eastern NC.
The WBTV viewing area can expect 0.50″ to 3″+ rainfall. Flash Flood Watches have also been issued for the NC mountains.
Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible across Eastern NC.
Stay updated with the latest track on Tropical Storm Isaias!
Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency as North Carolina prepares for possible impacts of Hurricane Isaias.
Gov. Cooper advises residents to follow any local evacuation orders that may be issued.
The state Emergency Operations Center – already activated for COVID-19 – has been activated as well for Hurricane Isaias, and state and local response teams are ready.
The state of emergency was declared to help officials prepare for the possible impacts of the storm.
We’ll be paying close attention to Isaias moves further north towards the Carolinas’ coast.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the coast through the first part of the week as Isaias is already producing large swells.
Remember, to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present and if you are not a strong swimmer, you might want to consider just getting your feet wet.
