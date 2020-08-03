IMSA Added to Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 NASCAR Playoff Weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: America’s Home for Racing will add to its illustrious history with two nights of IMSA action during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 NASCAR playoff weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes will make their ROVAL™ debut Oct. 9 and 10 before the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 returns on Oct. 11, marking the first time the two series have run at the same event since 2014.