Deputies: Missing 9-month-old found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCSC) - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning a missing boy believed to be with his father has been found.
Officers responded Sunday to a report of a missing child who had last been seen at 8:30 p.m. when his father last left the home with the boy. Deputies said the father had refused to return the child and made statements that led officers to be concerned for both their safety.
Deputies did not provide details on where the child was located.
