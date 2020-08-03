DO NOT PLANT: Matthews PD sounds warning about unsolicited seeds from China

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV/WECT) - Police in Matthews are warning residents after at least one person received a package of unsolicited seeds from China.
“We wanted to ensure that you are aware of this latest scam where residents in several states, including one reported case in Matthews, have been receiving unsolicited packages of seeds shipped from China,” police said in a release Monday. “The described package will most likely show that it has been shipped directly from China and have information asking you to plant the provided seeds and then post a review regarding the results for a supposed company.”
“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently investigating this and asks that you DO NOT plant the seeds and to contact either the State Plant Regulatory Official or the State Plant Health Director immediately upon receiving them who will provide you with specific instructions on what to do with the package.”
You can click here to contact a State Plant Regulatory Official, and click here to contact State Plant Health Directors.
North Carolina officials have already warned residents not to plant the seeds because it could introduce invasive species, insects, or plant diseases.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it has been contacted by numerous people who have received the seeds, which are likely the product of an international internet scam known as “brushing.”
“According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings,” said Phil Wilson, director of the Plant Industry Division.
In addition to seeds, residents could receive other inexpensive items such as rubber bands, plastic toys, or empty bags.
This type of international shipment of plant material is unlawful and the NCDA&CS asks anyone who has received one of these shipments to save the contents along with all shipping labels and contact the Plant Industry Division at 1-800-206-9333 or email newpest@ncagr.gov.
Plant Industry staff will contact you to gather information and pick up the package.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. WECT contributed to this report.