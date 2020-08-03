CMS teachers worry about health, safety during required in-person teacher workdays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you get your family ready for remote learning, many Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers are getting ready to report back to the classroom - at least for a few days.
CMS says unless teachers have an approved medical remote work request, all teachers are required to report in-person at their school until August 14 for professional development work days.
Beginning August 17, the first day of school, the district says teachers and school-based staff are then “strongly encouraged” to teach their remote instruction from inside their school classrooms.
Come August 31, the district says teachers can choose to teach either at home, or somewhere else besides inside the school.
Many CMS teachers feel that coming back into the school building should be optional.
“It’s really hard to understand why if the buildings are not safe enough for students, how is it okay to send teachers?” asks teacher Trinette Atri.
Atri isn’t alone in her fears.
Just last week in Georgia, the largest school district started in-person teacher planning. Many teachers there were not allowed to work from home. The next day, over 260 of their employees either tested positive or quarantined because they’ve come into contact with someone who tested positive.
“And that’s with no kids in the buildings,” says Atri. “That’s really scary.”
That Georgia school district is similar in size to CMS.
According to the district, 1,300 CMS employees requested to work remotely. CMS teachers say they want a choice.
WBTV asked CMS communications if school principals have any discretion to allow teachers at their individual schools to work remotely for the teacher workdays. The district says they’re finalizing those guidelines.
