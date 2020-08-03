CMPD: Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are asking for the public help identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a woman near uptown Charlotte.
The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the 600 block of McNinch Street, which is off of Morehead Street near I-77. Police say a 25-year-old woman reported she was approached by a man who showed her a firearm and demanded her personal property.
After taking her property, the man began to sexually assault the woman.
The attacker is described as a thin, middle-aged black male with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a white or gray shirt and dark pants that were dirty.
Sexual Assault Unit detectives are actively investigating the case and ask anyone in the community with information about the man or the case to contact Detective Cougill immediately at 704-336-6052.
The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.