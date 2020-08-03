CMPD issues more than a dozen citations to bars, arcades for violating COVID-19 orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of an operation targeting “Fish Arcades” CMPD and other law enforcement agencies visited more than 200 establishments and issued more than a dozen citations for businesses in violation of local and state COVID-19 orders.
Under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, arcades and adult gaming establishments are supposed to be closed or not allow customers inside.
CMPD issued more violations and citations to bars and restaurants that were either in violation of the county curfew on alcohol sales are the Governor’s Executive Order.
