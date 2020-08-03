CMPD issues more than a dozen citations to bars, arcades for violating COVID-19 orders

CMPD issues more than a dozen citations to bars, arcades for violating COVID-19 orders
CMPD visited more than 200 establishments last week to enforce local and state orders on COVID-19. (Source: WBTV)
By David Hodges | August 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 6:48 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of an operation targeting “Fish Arcades” CMPD and other law enforcement agencies visited more than 200 establishments and issued more than a dozen citations for businesses in violation of local and state COVID-19 orders.

Under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order, arcades and adult gaming establishments are supposed to be closed or not allow customers inside.

CMPD cited 11 fish arcades for being open or allowing customers inside in violation of the Governor's Executive Order.
CMPD cited 11 fish arcades for being open or allowing customers inside in violation of the Governor's Executive Order. (Source: WBTV)

CMPD issued more violations and citations to bars and restaurants that were either in violation of the county curfew on alcohol sales are the Governor’s Executive Order.

Five different establishments either received ABC violations or citations for violating COVID-19 orders.
Five different establishments either received ABC violations or citations for violating COVID-19 orders. (Source: WBTV)

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.