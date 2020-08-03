Charlotte native speaks about prepping Kure Beach businesses for Isaias

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte native George Turner is prepared to ride out another storm along the North Carolina coast.
Turner, a Kure Beach resident, owns two different businesses in the beach town - Kure Beach Diner and Beach House Burgers. He will be staying at his home in Kure Beach as Isaias makes it’s way up the North Carolina coast Monday night.
“I’m always worried. Don’t get me wrong, I’m always worried, but I’m not as worried as the other ones,” said Turner in a phoner interview with WBTV.
He said he took time to board up the windows on his diner because of its proximity to the ocean. The business owner said he has stayed at his home in Kure Beach during several hurricanes in years past, and while he isn’t as concerned about Isaias as he has been about other storms, he worries about his restaurants. He said his biggest fear is losing everything.
“I’m more worried about the tidal surge if we get 10 to 12 feet tide surge or a big wave type ordeal. That’s my biggest fear as far as the diner,” said Turner.
He recorded several videos along the beach Monday night. Some people still appeared to be taking last-minute strolls along the sand.
The business owner said he has a generator at his home and has packed emergency supplies.
“I stayed down here the last three (storms) that we’ve had. I stayed at the house and then during different things, I went and checked on businesses,” he explained.
Turner has already announced on Facebook that both of his restaurants will be closed Tuesday because of the storm.
