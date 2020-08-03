Cat. 1 Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

The WBTV viewing area will see periods of heavy rain but it won’t be raining all evening. A lot of us will end up with less than an inch of rain. The highest rainfall totals will be in our mountain counties (Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell) and our eastern counties (Anson, Stanly, Richmond and Chesterfield). You will see the highest totals and the best chance for localized flooding there. Winds will be the highest to our east. There could be a few higher gusts in our eastern counties but nothing like our friends in eastern NC will be dealing with.