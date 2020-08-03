Cat. 1 Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm.
According to the National Hurricane Center, doppler radar imagery and surface observations indicate that eye of Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina around 11:10 p.m. near Ocean Isle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
A weather station at Oak Island, North Carolina, recently reported sustained winds of 76 mph and a gust to 87 mph.
At 8 p.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Isaias to a category 1 hurricane.
The forecasted track takes Isaias across Eastern NC through the early morning hours of Tuesday, and away from the Carolinas, from the late morning to afternoon hours of Tuesday.
Damaging winds, dangerous storm surge, and flash flooding will be possible tonight and into early Tuesday morning for Eastern NC.
The WBTV viewing around can expect 0.50″ to 3″+ rainfall, with gusty winds around 25 to 35 mph possible.
There’s a Storm Surge Warning in effect for Edisto Beach, SC to Cape Fear, NC and for Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for South Santee River, SC to Surf City, NC.
The WBTV viewing area will see periods of heavy rain but it won’t be raining all evening. A lot of us will end up with less than an inch of rain. The highest rainfall totals will be in our mountain counties (Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell) and our eastern counties (Anson, Stanly, Richmond and Chesterfield). You will see the highest totals and the best chance for localized flooding there. Winds will be the highest to our east. There could be a few higher gusts in our eastern counties but nothing like our friends in eastern NC will be dealing with.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our mountain and foothill counties (Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke and Caldwell) and another one for our eastern counties (Anson, Stanly, Richmond and Chesterfield). Heavy rain is the biggest threat. Winds could pick up a bit for our eastern counties tonight.
Storm surge is a dangerous life-threatening concern as rising ocean water moves inland. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Cape Fear, NC to Duck, NC, including the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, where 1 to 3 feet of storm surge will be possible.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect from the Santee River, SC to Surf City, NC where hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours.
Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible across eastern N.C.
As the storm closes in, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says officials expect it to increase in intensity. There’s a potential for dangerous hurricane force winds as it makes its way towards landfall later Monday night. That means residents must be on high alert.
Hurricane warnings have been issued in three North Carolina counties – Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover. Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for much of eastern and central North Carolina.
“North Carolinians have had to dig deep in recent months to tap into our strength and resilience during the pandemic. That hasn’t been easy. But with this storm on the way, we have to dig a little deeper. Let’s keep each other safe from the wind & water as well as from the virus,” Gov. Cooper said.
Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency as North Carolina prepares for possible impacts of Hurricane Isaias.
Gov. Cooper advises residents to follow any local evacuation orders that may be issued.
The state Emergency Operations Center – already activated for COVID-19 – has been activated as well for Hurricane Isaias, and state and local response teams are ready.
The state of emergency was declared to help officials prepare for the possible impacts of the storm.
Gov. Cooper says shelters will be available for those who need them. Visit your county government website or call 211 for instructions on sheltering options.
Shelters will screen people for coronavirus symptoms. If someone has COVID-19 or shows symptoms, they will be directed to a sheltering option for isolation or medical attention. Shelters will have PPE and will honor social distancing.
State officials have deployed water rescue, transportation and emergency workers to the eastern part of the state. The governor says he has talked with U.S. Coast Guard leadership and they are standing by to help along with the North Carolina National Guard.
Health care workers are preparing to assist at a medical shelter if it’s needed. Swift water rescue teams, high water vehicles and helicopters are standing by and have been strategically positioned.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the coast through the first part of the week as Isaias is already producing large swells.
