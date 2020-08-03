Carolina Bird Club awards grant to Three Rivers Land Trust for Save the Yadkin Phase II project

The Carolina Bird Club is a non-profit organization which represents and supports the birding community in the Carolinas through its official website, publications, meetings, workshops, trips, and partnerships, whose mission is: to promote the observation, enjoyment, and study of birds, to provide opportunities for birders to become acquainted, and to share information and experience, to maintain well-documented records of birds in the Carolinas., to support the protection and conservation of birds and their habitats and foster an appreciation and respect of natural resources, to promote educational opportunities in bird and nature study, and to support research on birds of the Carolinas and their habitats. Membership is open to those interested in the study and conservation of wildlife, particularly birds. Visit https://www.carolinabirdclub.org/.